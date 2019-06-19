Most British people want urgent political action on climate change - study

New research out today has found strong public support for the nation's political leaders to act on climate change.

Over two thirds of the British public (69%) say they want urgent political action to combat harmful climate change and protect the environment, according to new research from Greener UK and the Climate Coalition, whose members include Christian Aid, CAFOD and The Salvation Army.

Over three quarters (76%) believe that science shows a clear need for urgent action on the climate, and 71% say they want their local MPs to support ambitious action to address the issue.

Two thirds said that the UK needs to cut its carbon emissions to zero within the next few decades, while the same number said the Government must urgently pass a new environment bill with legally binding targets.

The findings of the survey, which asked the opinions of 2,009 Brits, have been released ahead of a multi-faith Walk of Witness and mass lobby of Parliament taking place on June 26 under the banner of 'The Time is Now'.

Over 14,000 people are expected to come to Westminster to meet their local MP and demand urgent action on climate change and the environment.

Clara Goldsmith, Campaigns Director at The Climate Coalition, said: "The Government's decision to set a net zero target in law was clearly a response to calls for action from voters which have grown louder and louder in recent months.

"Now we need our politicians to put policies in place to deliver on that target, as well as measures to clean up the air we breathe and the plastic in our seas.

"The findings in this poll make clear the scale of support for action in the form of statistics. The people travelling to Westminster to speak to MPs next week will show what that support looks like in person."

Although the Government committed last week to a net zero carbon emissions goal by 2050, campaigners say it should work towards meeting the target by 2045 at the latest.

Rosie Harden-Vane, a member of Seaton Valley Women's Institute who will take part in the lobby, said: "I will be travelling by train from Northumberland, at my own expense, to attend The Time is Now lobby.

"It's a big leap for me because I have never done anything like this before and feel quite nervous.

"However, if I can't make my voice heard, I would be turning my back on the most important issue of our time.

"If we don't change the way we are treating our planet with immediate effect, in my lifetime - I'm 66 - the decline will be irreversible. Species lost forever, homes and land lost to rising sea levels, plastic and chemicals poisoning the land, the water, plants and animals - including ourselves."