More people are tired of political correctness but research reveals big political divide

(Photo: Unsplash/Alice Donovan Rouse)

Most Americans do not want to see their country become any more 'politically correct' but research reveals big differences between Republicans and Democrats.

New research by the Marist Institute of Public Opinion found that a majority of Americans - 52 per cent - are against the country becoming more politically correct.

Marist asked 1,075 adults: 'In general, are you in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others or are you against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore?'

The sentiment against political correctness was far stronger among Republicans - 76 per cent. By contrast, 55 per cent of Democrats wanted more sensitivity to be shown in expressing opinions.

White evangelicals were also largely against more political correctness - 70 per cent who were against compared to 18 per cent for - as were older people.

While 60 per cent of 45- to 59-year-olds did not want to see America become more politically correct, this was far lower among 18- to 29-year-olds at 41 per cent.

'Young people are more likely to want Americans to be sensitive in their language when it comes to the feelings of others,' said Dr Lee M Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

'Older Americans are more likely to believe they should be able to say what they think.'

The poll also revealed a divide among Americans over how honest they can be about their views, with those who felt they could be candid and those who didn't being evenly split at 47 per cent each.

Over half of white evangelicals - 53 per cent - felt they could not speak their mind freely, compared to 42 per cent who felt they could.

Another report this year by the More in Common campaign group found feelings against political correctness to be even stronger.

According to their research, 82 percent of Americans agreed that hate speech was a problem in America today, but 80 percent also said that political correctness had gone too far.

Conservatives were the most likely to feel that political correctness was a problem while progressive activists were the least.

(Photo: More in Common)

The research found that conservatives were more likely to be older, have Christian values and approve of Trump, while progressive activists were more likely to be younger, secular, feminist, and 'ashamed to be an American'.

'Traditional conservatives value patriotism and America's Christian foundations,' the report said.

'They feel that those foundations are under threat from a liberal political culture that emphasizes diversity and devalues America's achievements,' said the report.. They believe in values such as personal responsibility and self-reliance, and think that too much emphasis is given to issues of gay rights, sexual harassment and racism.'