'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender

MTV's famous 'Moonman' award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the 'Moon Person'.

Ever since the first VMAs, or Video Music Awards, were held back in 1984, Moonman - a trophy that looks like an astronaut landing on the moon - has always been just that: a man.

Not any more, as MTV seems more determined than ever to abandon traditional gender norms as it is now saying its famous Moonman could be any gender or none at all.

'Why should it be a man?' Mr. McCarthy is quoted as saying by the New York Times. 'It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.'

The 'Moon Person' will make its debut at the VMAs next month.

The new name for the award falls in line with a decision made by MTV earlier in the year to drop 'Best Male' and 'Best Female' award categories at the VMAs and the already held MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Until this year, MTV always handed out Best Male Video and Best Female Video categories. But instead this year, they handed out the Artist of the Year award.

The first winner of the gender-neutral award was Emma Watson for her role in Beauty and the Beast, who used her acceptance speech to say how supportive she is of it.

'The first acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience,' Watson said during her acceptance speech. 'Acting is about the ability to put yourself into someone else's shoes – and that doesn't have to be separated into two different categories.'

The award was presented to Watson by Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, who does not identify as either male or female.

And it doesn't stop there. MTV's determination to do away with gender norms is also reflected in its upcoming scheduling plans as it has a new reality TV series, We Are They, in development about a group of young people who are gender non-conforming.