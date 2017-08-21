'Monster Hunter: World' updates: New gameplay trailer released, demo confirmed for Tokyo Game Show 2017

A screenshot of the gameplay of "Monster Hunter World" by Capcom. Facebook/monsterhunter

Capcom announced that "Monster Hunter: World" will be playable at the Tokyo Game Show later this year. This upcoming game will be available for testers at the video game developer's PlayStation 4 demo booth. Additionally, a new trailer showcasing a different area has been released.

The testing will allow players and critics alike to try out the new features of the game which have been already shown at previous press conferences. It remains to be seen if there will be a significant difference between the demos released last July and Tokyo Game Show 2017, which will be taking place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba from Sept. 21 to 24.

It is safe to assume that major game critics will be flying across the world to give the game a spin in order to provide fans with a heads-up in terms of their first impressions. These steps are necessary not only to build hype but also to give players a fair gauge of whether they will really want to purchase the game or not.

Capcom also released a new trailer for "Monster Hunter: World" that shows a different terrain from what was shown at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in July. The trailer showcased lush and green forest landscapes filled with many types of monsters for players to slay. This time around, the new trailer reveals that players will find themselves in a dessert as well, which has its own types of monsters.

"Monster Hunter: World" seems to be straying away from its predecessors, allowing players to explore the monster-filled world alone. However, Capcom assured that cooperative game modes will still be available to players, allowing for them to jump in and out of instances without interrupting another player's ongoing game.

There is no final release date as of now, but Capcom is targeting a launch for the first quarter of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, with a PC version to follow.