'Monster Hunter: World' news: Capcom finally announces release date

A promotional poster for Capcom's "Monster Hunter: World," release date reveal. Facebook/monsterhunter

The highly anticipated open-world video game by developers Capcom titled "Monster Hunter: World" now has an official global release date. This is exciting news since the "Monster Hunter" series has accrued numerous loyal fans through the years and they have been hungry for more information about the game after the impressive reveal during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier this year.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, Capcom has finally announced the official release date for "Monster Hunter: World," which will have a worldwide release on Jan. 26, 2018. Additionally, Japan will also have exclusive access to a custom "Monster Hunter" PlayStation 4 Pro console called the "Liolaeus Edition" on Dec. 7, which will be featuring the art based on the upcoming game.

Included in the custom console is the full "Monster Hunter: World" game, which unlocks precisely on launch day. This console was made especially for die-hard fans of the game who just cannot wait to get their hands on the game. It is still unconfirmed if Sony will be releasing these custom consoles anywhere else in the world.

However, not all the news is good, since PC Gamer reported that there is yet to be a confirmed release date for the Windows PC. Capcom confirmed that the PC version of the game will only be made available after the title hits consoles. Possibly, there could be frame rate issues that need to be addressed for the PC port, since the game is mainly intended to be enjoyed in consoles much like its predecessors.

Along with the announcement, a new trailer was released for the game as well and it teased more varieties of monsters that players will encounter upon exploring the vast areas of "Monster Hunter: World" as well as new weapons that were not released in previous trailers.

According to Imgmr, players should not stay in one place for too long. Sure, the scenery of the game may tempt explorers to stop and appreciate the beauty of the world, but this is a quick way to be caught unaware by monsters that naturally inhabit the land. The gear this time around will not only be essential for becoming stronger, but will be invaluable in terms of utility when dealing with the different types of monsters in the game.