'Monster Hunter: World' gameplay, main character news: Customization and camp revealed

A promotional poster for the upcoming video game by Capcom "Monster Hunter: World." Facebook/monsterhunter

In the Tokyo Game Show event, one of the most hotly anticipated games that was showcased was the open-world video game by developers Capcom titled "Monster Hunter World." Thus far, Capcom has not been stingy with the details of the game but just as players and audiences alike thought that they have seen enough – they were wrong.

According to Dual Shockers, even more monsters were revealed during the demo hosted by Capcom, and more gameplay elements that were not part of the previous promotional trailers. The demo showed a character creation menu for players to access upon starting a new game and it revealed the creation of a girl. The options and cosmetic variations are numerous for personalization and might even be daunting for casual players.

Additionally, the Palico buddy, the player's in-game pet, can be customizable as well. According to VG 24/7, the characters that players create will not only be seen in the overall game but will also be part of cut scenes as well. This is exciting news, since players will see that the fruits of their labors in spending time creating the characters will not go to waste in the upcoming story mode of the game.

The camp was also shown in the gameplay footage of "Monster Hunter: World," and it gave a glimpse of what players will be able to do when they take a break from all the monster slaying and exploration. Players will be able to optimize their gear, cook and eat, and brush up on the massive bestiary of the game's unique creatures. The bestiary will be helpful for players so that they will never be caught unaware with whatever they encounter in the game's world.

However, the most surprising part of the presentation was the reveal of the boss battle against a dragon. According to PlayStation Universe, the dragon was revealed to be in a fight with Nergigante, who is the new flagship monster in the upcoming game. The battle looks dangerous and is definitely not for the type of player to just charge in and hope for the best. Strategy and preparation will be required in this kind of battle and this adds to the fans' anticipation.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released on Jan. 26, 2018 for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, with a PC release at a later date.