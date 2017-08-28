'Monster Hunter: World' DLC news: Update free, new quests included

Good news for fans of "Monster Hunter: World," because not only is the game reaching out to other platforms – the downloadable content will be free. The game's developer and publisher Capcom announced this during Gamescon, and producer Ryozo Tsujimoto told Polygon at the event that they will continue releasing free DLCs as they always have.

There is a catch for those who want to try the game on consoles, however. He also said that players may still have to sign up for console-specific services online if they want to play "Monster Hunter: World" with their friends. PC players will have no trouble when it comes to this aspect. The game is the first of the series to make the transition to console and PC, and the free DLC is a refreshing move given that paid downloadable content is the more common practice with the two platforms.

New quests will be included in the DLC, and Capcom has also been thinking of ways to change the kind of downloadable content it offers to players. Tsujimoto explained that players are not always online when they go on handheld, so there should be a system where players can download the updates when they are at home and then play while they are out. On consoles, players can be online whenever they can.

The only catch to this is that the new free quests included in the downloadable content may only last for a limited time. However, what is certain is that the scope of the main game remains the same on all platforms, with or without the update. Executive producer Kaname Fujioka said that they have made sure that they placed the volume of gameplay that fans should expect from a "Monster Hunter" game as they do not want to disappoint players who are used to the game's "meaty" experience.