'Modern Warfare Remastered' news: Game up for standalone launch, suffers negative reviews on Steam

The remastered version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has been taking quite a hit from fans of the game. Launched as a standalone title for consoles, this version has suffered from a lot of negative reviews from players.

Developer Activision has already received some criticism from fans about the delay in release of "Modern Warfare Remastered" as a standalone product, which was launched last month for PlayStation 4 users in both physical and digital formats. They have also been criticized for its steep price tag of $39.99, with the Variety Map Pack costing an additional $15.

That is just the beginning of the continuous criticism both the developer and the game have gotten, however, especially when "Modern Warfare Remastered" was recently released for both Steam and Xbox One users.

Those who have gotten the chance to play the remastered edition on Steam have quite a number of complaints regarding the game.

Players were not pleased with how this version could only be tied up to certain purchases of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." The fact that it eventually launched as a solo title only added fuel to the fire. Paired with the steep price tag that only offers downloadable content, the general idea of the remastered version was enough to receive criticism.

Advertisement

However, the features were not the only thing players did not like. "Modern Warfare Remastered" is also quite buggy on the technical side, with some players experiencing performance issues such as bad server optimization, updates that could cause some issues in the computers of players and some unnecessary additions to the original game, to name a few.

Of course, all these do not apply to everyone who plays on Steam, as some still managed to play just fine. Still, majority of the reviews were negative. The PC version also suffered from negative reviews, due to the lack of support for the developers and a dwindling fanbase

So far, in the two days that it has launched, 65% of the reviews were negative. It might "Modern Warfare" take a few updates for the game to be as good as the original versions.