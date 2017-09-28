'Modern Family' season 9 spoilers: Actress Sofia Vergara speaks about cast's adventures in Lake Tahoe

The widely acclaimed family comedy "Modern Family" premiered its ninth season this week in an episode that took the family to Lake Tahoe for a vacation. Actress Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria Pritchett, spoke about the cast members' experience during the filming of the season opener, saying the on-screen family had a lot of fun in the outdoor setting.

Appearing on "Good Morning America," Vergara said she found it very hard to keep a straight face while shooting a scene with actor Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, because of the peculiar way he was dressed. In the episode, he was determined to stay away from the sun no matter what.

"It's like, 'You look like a geisha with a nun,'" Vergara said about Stonestreet's garb. "It's confusing. It was really crazy and Ed [O'Neill] couldn't stop laughing."

The actress shared that whenever the cast goes away for an out of town shooting, they try to have fun together. "The weekend we were there, there was a big fight in Vegas and we were all watching it," she recalled. "Julie [Bowen] loves bicycling and hiking. She always has time for that. I do some shopping."

Vergara said they do not get to have fun when they are shooting in Los Angeles because they all go home after working.

The cast will be back in town for the second episode titled "The Long Goodbye." In the episode, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Bowen) will realize that their daughter Alex (Ariel Winter) is more self-sufficient than they give her credit for.

Manny, on the other hand, will be moving to his college dorm and will do his best to avoid a tearful goodbye with his mother Gloria and step-father Jay (O'Neill).

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) will have another misadventure as he unknowingly accelerates a planned renovation, while Hayley meets a wealthy female member at the country club.

"Modern Family" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.