'Modern Family' season 9 release date news: ABC airs rerun of season 8 episode; season 9 to premiere in fall
Upon getting renewed for two more seasons a few months back, "Modern Family" season 9 is gearing up for a premiere in the fall as part of ABC's lineup. Apart from the ninth season's fall premiere, a rerun of a season 8 episode was recently aired.
The official date of the season 9 premiere of "Modern Family" has yet to be announced, but it will still occupy their usual time slot of9 p.m. EST. Other details such as the number of episodes have yet to be announced as well, nor the synopsis of the premiere. Even though fans of the show can look forward to its ninth year on air, the current political situation might influence the show, at least that is what the producers believe.
According to Deadline, before the announcement of the show's renewal, producer Steve Levitan revealed that he wondered how their current political situation is going to affect the show in terms of quality, and if it could become one of the central themes of the TV series.
Since the premiere of its pilot episode in 2009, "Modern Family" has been known for breaking barriers in terms of inclusiveness as well as diversity. The introduction of a gay couple as one of the main characters was something not many shows have done, both in the past and in the present. Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy on the show, revealed that the show's influence on many other programs on television is a "testament to how well the show has been accepted by a broader audience."
While season 9 may be a few months away, ABC just aired a rerun of a season 8 episode titled "Basketball," which originally aired back in March. It may have seemed strange for viewers to see an old episode being aired; it was most likely because the network did not have anything lined up for the 9 p.m. time slot on Wednesday. Whether another rerun will be aired on the same time slot or not, it remains to be seen. Still, fans are happy to know that the Emmy award-winning show has two more seasons under its belt.
