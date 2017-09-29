'Modern Family' season 9 episode 2 release date news, spoilers: Haley gets unexpected opportunity from rich country club member

Promotional photo for season 9 of "Modern Family" Facebook/ModernFamily

In the next episode of "Modern Family," opportunity knocks on Haley Dunphy's (Sarah Hyland) door when she becomes friends with a wealthy female member at the country club.

New images for the upcoming installment titled "The Long Goodbye" were just released recently and showed Haley riding around in a golf cart and enjoying drinks at the poolside. She apparently is working at the country club along with her brother Luke (Nolan Gould). With many rich members there, it is not surprising that Haley would try and see how she can manipulate them in order to get what she wants.

Based on the images, Luke may seemingly be involved in her scams as they both appear to be communicating with each other through walkie-talkies. It remains to be seen what shenanigans Haley is up to and what repercussions they will have on her and her family.

In the last episode, Haley and the rest of the family went on a house boat vacation on the lake to enjoy one another's company as well as to witness the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse. However Haley, Luke, their sister Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter), and their kid uncle Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) went on a side trip to a nearby island. When they got there, their jet skis got stolen and now could not return to the boat.

Luckily, Alex's boyfriend Ben (Joe Mande) made his way to the island on a boat which Haley and the rest used to get back to the house. However, they left poor Ben back at the island all alone. Sadly, everyone missed the opportunity to watch the solar eclipse together which left patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) frustrated and defeated.

"Modern Family" season 9 episode 2 will air nationwide on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.