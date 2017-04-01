'Modern Family' season 8 spoilers: Episode 15 features an engagement and a break-up
The recent episode of "Modern Family" came with a surprising twist — Rainier Shine (Nathan Fillion) proposed to his girlfriend, Haley (Sarah Hyland), who immediately accepted. Five minutes later, however, they not only broke their engagement, but they ended their relationship as well.
The couple was celebrating Rainier's birthday when he suddenly knelt down and offered her an engagement ring. Haley quickly said yes to his proposal. However, the two almost immediately regretted their decision. Rainier, a weatherman, felt that the rain outside was a sign that their marriage was doomed even before it started. Haley, on the other hand, realized that marrying him meant that she will no longer be able to date other men. This led to the two of them agreeing to cancel their engagement. However, Rainier took it one step further and actually broke up with Haley, telling her that at 45, he has to be more assured of the relationship he gets involved in.
The events surprised and delighted fans. There were even some who are clamoring to bring back Adam DeVine on the show to reprise his role as Andy Bailey, a former boyfriend of Haley.
Hyland posted on Twitter after the episode, thanking fans for their support. She described shooting the sequence as "a doozy," with eight pages worth of dialogue between herself and Fillion.
Thank you guys for great responses to tonight's ep! It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) March 30, 2017
Meanwhile, Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) were shocked to discover that Alex (Ariel Winter) already has a boyfriend. Manny (Rico Rodriguez) will also find himself rushing to get a parking space to make it in time for a movie he wants to see while having to endure the bickering between Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara).
"Modern Family" airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. The cast members are currently in contract negotiations with ABC for a possible ninth season renewal for the show, according to Deadline.
