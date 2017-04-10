'Modern Family' news, updates: Will ABC renew 'Modern Family?'
ABC's popular mockumentary "The Modern Family" wrapped up filming for its eighth season last month. The show is currently in limbo, as the network has shown no signs of a renewal. With a decrease in ratings, reports say that it is in danger of being canceled.
According to TV Line, ABC's broadcast programs had a pretty good run last Wednesday, except for one, "Modern Family." The current season of the family series has seen a gradual decline in ratings. "Modern Family" reportedly showed about a 9 percent drop in ratings on last Wednesday's episode, titled "Frank's Wedding." The show nabbed its second-smallest viewership.
With this in mind, fans are now getting worried over the fate of the series, especially since contracts of the lead stars have yet to be renewed.
Eric Stonestreet who portrays Cam Pritchett on the show responded to the cancellation rumors.
He told Adweek, "I think our show deserves that sort of monumental number, whether that's nine or 10. I don't think the show's over yet. We're finishing up Season 8, and we'll see what happens. But I don't think there's any question that we all want to hit a nice, round number, hopefully of 10 years."
The episode, which debuted last Wendesday, titled "Frank's Wedding," saw Frank Dunphy's (Fred Willard) 20s-themed wedding celebration. Phil (Ty Burrell) seemed ecstatic about the festivity. He even managed to convince his family to dress up. But when Phil attended the party sans the Roaring 20s outfit, Claire (Julie Bowen) and their kids called for an intervention.
Meanwhile, the season finale will reportedly be about Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) high school graduation.
Updates on the renewal of "Modern Family" should arrive in the weeks to come.
"Modern Family" season 8 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
