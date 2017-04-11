'MLB The Show 17' review: Latest installment addresses gameplay issues; new ball physics implemented

"MLB The Show 17" is now out and based on reviews from critics, Sony's annual baseball title is still the safest bet in the sports gaming genre.

According to reports, "MLB The Show" continues to be an excellent game as it continues to refine the overall gameplay. Unfortunately, it continues the trend of playing it safe in terms of features. The game's new additions like the Retro Mode and story-like elements for the Career Mode make it appear that it is finally stepping out of its comfort zone. However, the lack of gameplay innovation makes it less appealing to fans.

If there is one major improvement to the gameplay, it could be seen in the increased hit variety. Thanks to the implementation of new ball physics, slow rollers quickly stand out. Bloopers between intersecting infielders and outfielders, as well as ropes down the line are now made possible as well.

Polygon notes that repetition is one of the major weaknesses of the franchise. Although "MLB The Show" has made a few strides in that aspect, it does not take long for gamers to see the video game eventually slip back into habit. Marquee games in a career mode are improved with broadcast graphics and music from the MLB Network, along with two generic broadcast packages.

Additionally, pitching feels stronger compared to the previous installment. Efforts to disrupt a hitter's timing have more effect than just trailing off into foul balls. The character's appearance has also been tweaked because they now have studlier physical features. Most baseball games treat fielding as a chore, but this aspect has been fixed because of the new throwing animations. Getting to the first base is a lot faster now unlike how it was in the old versions, in which fielders had just one reaction.

Developed by Sony San Diego and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, "MLB The Show 17" was released on March 28 exclusively for PlayStation 4.