Mixed response to Scotland's roadmap plans for places of worship

Nicola Sturgeon has laid out plans for a "cautious" exit from lockdown in Scotland, with places of worship to open from around April 5 - Easter Monday.

The First Minister said Easter and Passover would be taken into account during the decision-making process, with churches potentially permitted to re-open for communal worship a few days earlier, although numbers would be limited to 20.

Churches in Scotland have been closed for in-person services since 8 January, but it had been hoped they would re-open in time to celebrate Easter.

Commenting on the roadmap, Dr Martin Fair, Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly said: "We note the First Minister's comments about the possibility of church buildings being allowed to open for Easter and acknowledge that many people will be delighted to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"Christians are Easter people and we live with hope in all circumstances - hope that has sustained us through this last year.

"The announcement in the Scottish Parliament today is a good beginning to a return to normality and we look forward to further progress in the easing of restrictions.

"However, individual congregations will proceed cautiously according to their own circumstances and will only re-open buildings when it's safe for them to do so."

Others questioned the plans.

Fr Ryan Black, Curate of St Mirin's Cathedral, Paisley, said he was "struggling to understand why—after what will have been 12 weeks—places of worship in Scotland 'may' be allowed to open around Easter but only for 20 people at a time".

"Surely, capacity should be determined by safe distancing," he said. "The notion of an arbitrary cap seems unfair/ridiculous."

Broadcaster Rev Richard Coles tweeted: "Places of worship in Scotland to reopen on April 5th. Easter Day is April 4th. Maybe that date should be revisited?"

Erica Wooff, vicar of St Michael, Stockwell, said: "To open places of worship in Scotland the day after Easter Day seems, frankly, cruel."