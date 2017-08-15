'Mission Impossible 6' release date news: Tom Cruise injured during stunt; production expected to halt for four months

Actor Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of the film "The Mummy" in New York, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

World-famous action star Tom Cruise sustained injuries with two broken bones in his ankle after performing a stunt for "Mission Impossible 6" in London.

According to The Sun, production on the movie will have to stop for up to four months to allow Cruise to recover from his bone injuries. After initial X-rays revealed the extent of the damage, he is now expected to return to the United States for more treatment.

This delay could mean that Paramount Pictures will have to push back the film's release date from summer to Christmas of next year.

Based on captured footage from Blackfriars in Central London, Cruise attempted to jump from one building to another with a harness while cameras were rolling. However, he appeared to have misjudged the jump and starting flailing his hands in mid-air. He crashed on the side of the other building and was able to latch on but apparently injured his leg in the process and shattered two bones in his ankle.

Cruise pulled himself up from his dangling position and was able to get on top of the other building. However, he started limping towards a cameraman and fell to his knees to rest after noticing the pain. After a while, he got back up and limped again to the edge of the building to get pulled by the harness to the first building.

Later on, the actor was able to walk it off and appeared to stride normally. He performed the stunt again but this time, he was not able to latch on to the other building. He was pulled up and helped up by an assistant.

Cruise reprises his role as renowned spy Ethan Hunt in "Mission Impossible 6" which will also see the return of Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg).

"Mission Impossible 6" is expected to premiere in 2018.