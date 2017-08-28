'Mission Impossible 6' release date news: Movie to premiere as scheduled despite Tom Cruise's injury

Actor Tom Cruise arrives for the premiere of the film "The Mummy" in New York, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tom Cruise sustained an unfortunate broken ankle in the middle of shooting the sixth installment in the "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise. Despite this setback, it seems that the actor and the rest of the "Mission: Impossible" crew are still set to release the espionage film on schedule.

For security and safety purposes, most actors usually rely on stuntmen and stuntwomen to do the more dangerous parts of a film's production. However, Cruise does not share the same regard for his safety as most others do, wanting to do his stunts himself. His dedication took a toll on him which led to his injury.

While multiple sources speculated that the injury Cruise suffered was too severe for the movie to be released on time, the producers have adjusted the shooting schedule and not the release date.

This is good news for Bad Robot Productions since delays in filmmaking can prove to be quite costly. With Cruise being on-board as a producer as well, he must be taking the necessary steps towards a speedy recovery.

The shooting schedule was supposed to wrap up in October but will have a December deadline instead — giving the behind-the-scenes crew ample time to polish and edit the film for the original July opening.

Director Christopher McQuarrie assured fans that there are currently no factors that indicate postponing the film's showing, there is still plenty of time.

McQuarrie said in an interview with Empire, "You simply rearrange the order in which you were going to do certain things on the movie."

Cruise will be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt along with Rebecca Fergusson as Ilsa Faust and Michelle Monaghan, who plays Hunt's romantic partner Julia. Simon Pegg is also slated to return as Benji Dunn. Meanwhile, Ving Rhames stars as Luther Stickell, who has been around since the first "Mission: Impossible" movie.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018.