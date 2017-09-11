Miranda Lambert to discuss failed marriage with Blake Shelton?

Country artists Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are back in the spotlight following rumors claiming the two may have a "meeting" in the coming days. A recent report even asserted that the songstress is allegedly hoping that she and her ex-husband will be able to discuss their failed marriage once and for all.

Rumor has it that Lambert wants to make peace with Shelton after they called their relationship quits amid allegations of infidelity. A source of InTouch Weekly revealed, "It needs to be done. They need to talk. It's time. She's still angry at him for everything he did to her. And I'm sure Blake's angry for things she did during their marriage."

Moreover, the insider continued, "She believes that both she and Blake are responsible for the collapse of their marriage. But she also feels they've both grown so much since their divorce that meeting up is essential for them to have healthy relationships in the future." Following the couple's split in July 2015, Shelton went public with his relationship with Gwen Stefani, while Lambert found love in boyfriend Anderson East.

The 33-year-old songstress is reportedly looking forward to meeting her former husband and laying everything out on the table. "Who knows, maybe this meeting will have them walk away as friends. Either way, they'll definitely be in a better place," the insider added.

Meanwhile, a recent report claims that Lambert is tired of being labeled as the "bad guy" in her split from Shelton. A source of Life & Style divulged that the singer was painted as the villain, and a lot of their friends in the music industry took the side of her former husband.

The country superstar was allegedly not happy hearing about Shelton and Stefani's romance all the time, although she, herself, is in a relationship with East. Her new single, "Six Degrees of Separation," is allegedly about her reaction to the blossoming romance her ex-husband and his new girlfriend. Nevertheless, none has been confirmed yet, so readers are advised to take the rumors with a grain of salt.