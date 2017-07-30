Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton news: 'Vice' singer reveals how she recovered from heartbreaking divorce

It has been two years since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce. Now, the latter breaks her silence about their breakup and how she dealt with its aftermath.

In an interview with Billboard, Lambert revealed that relying on music is what got her through that hard time in her life. Right after announcing their divorce, she immediately hit the studio and completed her hit track "Vice" in about five minutes.

"I walked in with guns blazing," the 33-year-old country music singer and songwriter recalled. "I just knew one thing: I didn't want a breakup record. I was like, 'Let's feel it all.' I was ready to have the days where I can't even stand up and the days where I'm celebrating."

"The House That Built Me" singer said she also learned many life lessons from her failed relationship with Blake, whom she was married to for four years. Now, she will not look at things in the same light ever again and will not take pains for granted anymore.

Lambert and Shelton, who first met during an onstage duet at CMT's 100 Greatest Duets Concert in 2005, began dating in the following year. After five years of romance, they tied the knot at the Don Strange Ranch in Boerne, Texas, but shortly called it quits in July 2015.

Since then, Shelton has moved on with his colleague from "The Voice," Gwen Stefani, while Lambert is currently dating R&B singer Anderson East. The couple, who first met at Nashville's Live on the Green Music Festival in September 2015, made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

"Miranda and Anderson are doing good," an unnamed source told E! News at the time, adding, "They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married."