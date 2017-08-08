Miranda Lambert, Anderson East plan to tie the knot soon, says source

Singer Miranda Lambert at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wedding bells could soon be ringing for Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. After confirming their relationship in 2015, the couple is reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The news came to light when a source told E! News that East, whose real name is Michael Cameron Anderson, is about to pop the question to Lambert. The source believes the 30-year-old R&B singer could get down on bended knee at any minute.

"They understand each other on a deeper level. Miranda feels every day like the luckiest girl," the source described. "They would like to have children once they get married. This has been shared and discussed between them."

Lambert and East first met at Nashville's Live on the Green Music Festival in September 2015. After months of rumors and speculation, they finally made their first official appearance as a couple during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the time being, Lambert has been busy touring and playing shows across the United States, Canada and Europe. The ongoing Highway Vagabond Tour, which is in support of her sixth studio album, "The Weight of These Wings," will conclude at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada on Oct. 7.

"I just didn't need to talk about the record," the 33-year-old singer and songwriter said in an interview with Billboard. "If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it's all on there. There's no mystery anymore — take from it what you will."

"The Weight of These Wings'" is about her divorce with fellow country singer, Blake Shelton, and her current relationship with East. The latter actually co-wrote two songs from the said album, "Well-Rested" and "Getaway Driver," and also provided background vocals on another, "Pushin' Time."