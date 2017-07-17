Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel wedding: Former Victoria's Secret model wows in fairy-tale bridal dress

After dating for more than two years, Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in an intimate ceremony on May 27. Now, the 34-year-old model has revealed her custom Dior wedding dress to the public.

In the latest issue of Vogue magazine, the former Victoria's Secret model candidly talked about her fairy-tale bridal dress. She admitted that it was inspired by Grace Kelly and the gown she wore for her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

"My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.," Kerr told Vogue, adding, "Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress."

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

This marks Kerr's second marriage after previously tying the knot with actor Orlando Bloom, 40, in July 2010. The model gave birth to their son, Flynn Christopher, in 2011. However, the couple announced in October 2013 that they had separated and intended to end their marriage.

Despite their breakup, Kerr and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor still support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as a family. In fact, they decided to move into properties just around the corner from one another in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

"We decided as a family it was the right decision for Flynn, so Orlando and I both relocated and we live five minutes from each other," Kerr said in an interview with Hello! Fashion Monthly, as cited by the Huffington Post. "Everything revolves around my son and his welfare."

Aside from her property in Los Angeles, Kerr also purchased a 1960s ranch home in Malibu, California after she and former husband agreed it would be a better lifestyle for their 6-year-old son.