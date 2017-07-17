Entertainment
Israeli Christian charged with killing daughter over relationship with Muslim
Life expectancy isn't rising any more. This is what the Bible says about it
Prince William and Kate make sombre visit to Nazi death camp in Poland
'We didn't start the fire': How Nero used Rome's tragic inferno to persecute Christians
Trump's relationship with Putin 'will help save human lives,' says leading Russian Orthodox bishop
How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
Why the High Court should reject assisted suicide - para athletes show us what is possible
Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
New porn laws won't work – but they might help

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel wedding: Former Victoria's Secret model wows in fairy-tale bridal dress

Maolen Estomagulang

Miranda Kerr at the 2012 AACTA Awards in Sydney, Australia.Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi

After dating for more than two years, Miranda Kerr tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in an intimate ceremony on May 27. Now, the 34-year-old model has revealed her custom Dior wedding dress to the public.

In the latest issue of Vogue magazine, the former Victoria's Secret model candidly talked about her fairy-tale bridal dress. She admitted that it was inspired by Grace Kelly and the gown she wore for her wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

"My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.," Kerr told Vogue, adding, "Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress."

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

This marks Kerr's second marriage after previously tying the knot with actor Orlando Bloom, 40, in July 2010. The model gave birth to their son, Flynn Christopher, in 2011. However, the couple announced in October 2013 that they had separated and intended to end their marriage.

Despite their breakup, Kerr and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor still support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as a family. In fact, they decided to move into properties just around the corner from one another in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

"We decided as a family it was the right decision for Flynn, so Orlando and I both relocated and we live five minutes from each other," Kerr said in an interview with Hello! Fashion Monthly, as cited by the Huffington Post. "Everything revolves around my son and his welfare."

Aside from her property in Los Angeles, Kerr also purchased a 1960s ranch home in Malibu, California after she and former husband agreed it would be a better lifestyle for their 6-year-old son.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY