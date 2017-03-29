'Mirage: Arcane Warfare' news, updates: Beta now live; pre-orders now available
Torn Banner Studios recently launched its closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter game "Mirage: Arcane Warfare." Meanwhile, the title is expected to be launched in May.
"Mirage: Arcane Warfare" will make its debut on May 23. Gamers who pre-order the title will be able to enjoy early access. In addition, players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to access the beta, a closed event that launched last Monday, March 27. They will also be given an extra "friend key" for the closed beta event.
The beta version of the game will grant players access to all six character classes. All the characters' magical abilities will be interchangeable. Players will also be able to enjoy 11 different environments and five game modes. That is quite a lot for a beta test, but the game has more maps to offer, which will all be introduced when the game launches. In addition, a character called the Entropist will be revealed, a mage who has a flying carpet for transportation.
"Mirage: Arcane Warfare" is set in a Persian and Arabian-themed fantasy world. The game offers six character classes, which include assassins, thugs, and mages. The skill-based game also offers a number of possible scenarios for combat, from closed quarters to long-range fights. The graphics are rather detailed and could possibly be grotesque for some. While in combat, players can dismember their opponents, or it could be the other way around.
Moreover, the game includes 12 character voices, all of which can be controlled by players.
Torn Banner Studios, creator of the multiplayer hack and slash game "Chivalry: Medieval Warfare," is offering a 10 percent discount on "Mirage: Arcane Warfare" to gamers who own their first commercial title. Players can pre-order the game up until it is officially launched.
More updates should arrive soon.
