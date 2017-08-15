'Minecraft: Story Mode' season 2 news: Newest trailer features big villain; team enters the arena

"Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2 episode 2 comes out on Tuesday, Aug. 15 Twitter/telltalegames

A big enemy arrives and the team's opinions are divided in episode 2 of "Minecraft: Story Mode" season 2. A trailer for the second episode recently dropped and it gave fans a hint of what to expect once the second episode is released on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

A giant enemy has come to Beacontown and threatens to destroy it, as seen in the official trailer for the second installment. As everyone can recall, Jesse and the team have just encountered the Wither Storm when they find themselves stuck in a potentially dangerous gauntlet. In order to take it off, Jesse gathers their allies and heads off to look for a solution, which eventually leads them to an ancient underwater temple. It is possible that this giant could have come from the said temple.

Whether or not the enemy, or as Jesse calls it "The Admin," truly does belong down there or how it even came up to the land remains to be seen, but the answers will come eventually.

However, the trailer also features a big plot twist. The Admin, seems like it was going to hold some tryouts to be the new hero in a place called the "Arena." The Admin tells Jesse and the team that this is where the real test begins, and sends them along with their enemies into the location.

In the arena, the group has to decide whether to work together to get out, or to fight to the death until only one person is left standing. Everyone in the arena has to finish everything in the puzzle rooms, obstacle courses, as well as mining rail tracks. An unknown character tells the group that they are not supposed to help each other as there should be people losing.

Episode 2 will be released on Aug. 15 on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.