'Minecraft' Special Edition Xbox One S up for pre-orders

During the Gamescom press conference in Cologne, Germany last Aug. 20, Microsoft unveiled "Minecraft" Special Edition Xbox Ones S that is now available for pre-orders.

Whether the target of this latest Xbox release are fans of the game or limited-edition game consoles collectors is unclear, but it seems the upcoming Xbox fits the bill either way.

Starting with the design of the console, it features a grid of brown, black, and green blocks. The minimalist design is reminiscent of the game itself, since in "Minecraft," players create a world through blocks of dirt, grass, and stone.

Underneath the console, players can also find the "Redstone circuit," which is a structure that controls mechanisms. It appears that this in-game Redstone circuit is powering the Xbox.

While this tiny detail may be a reference only players of "Minecraft" will get, but it is one that they might appreciate. The console also comes with a vertical stand and a controller, which is modeled after "Creeper."

Creeper is a notorious enemy in the game which unexpectedly explodes and kills the gamer' character. To further deepen the reference, a small TNT box can be seen on the back of the gamepad.

Another limited-edition gamepad is available, and it is designed to look like a pig. It is pink and even has a pixilated curly tail in the back.

This limited edition Xbox One S not only comes with a vertical stand, but also 1 TB storage space and digital codes "for a full game download of Minecraft plus the Redstone pack," according to the official press release from Xbox.

The controllers are sold separately for $74.99 and are set to be available on Sept. 5. Meanwhile, a pre-order of the bundle through the Microsoft website will cost $399.99 and will be released on Oct. 3 worldwide, except in China and Brazil.