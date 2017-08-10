'Minecraft' PlayStation 4 edition news: Helpful hints and tips; cross-play support to be determined

A scene from the "Minecraft" PS4 edition announcement trailer YouTube/Playstation

The latest update for "Minecraft" PlayStation 4 edition may have included a lot of bug fixes as well as improvements. However, the cross-play support with Nintendo Switch has yet to be determined.

A few weeks ago, the patch update 1.55 for "Minecraft" PS4 edition was released, and according to the Minecraft Forum, among the lengthy improvements to the established features, players also get a free Glide track, a Biome settlers 2 skin pack, as well as a Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta layers to Tumble.

Solo glides have also been given a boost in the game, specifically when a player restarts the level and most especially when there are split-screen spectators. The Totem of Undying now applies to Fire Resistance II as well, which could prove beneficial for players.

As for fixes, the game's developers Mojang also repaired the areas where players could escape from the Glide tracks or from the Battle Maps. Mojang also fixed the bug where players could not be able to milk a cow when playing in Creative Mode, and the bug where players were teleported back to the Nether portal, just after being transported into another dimension are among many of the other bug fixes.

Meanwhile, players should not expect cross-play with their friends who use the Nintendo Switch any time soon, as it has yet to be determined. The same could be said for users of the Xbox One and PC. Despite slowly "merging" when it comes to console and PC playing due to the Better Together update, which is already available on beta mode in some systems, only the PS4 version has yet to join in.

Mojang announced that they are still in talks with Sony about the new version of "Minecraft" with cross-play support coming to PS4, and unfortunately, they cannot confirm anything.

"We would love to work with Sony to bring players on PlayStation 4 into this ecosystem as well," stated Mojang.

It seems that the main challenge here is Sony's willingness to allow cross-play support with the other versions of "Minecraft" that are on other consoles and on PC. As of now, it seems like Sony is not yet willing to do so, but as they are still having meetings regarding this, there is a chance they could eventually agree.

In "How to Survive 2," the city of New Orleans is infested with the undead, and players must be able to make it. The sequel to the original role-playing game has players carefully calculating their moves in order not to fall behind, or even die. Here are some tips when it comes to surviving in "How to Survive 2," including management for both equipment and experience.

First and foremost, players have to be aware of what they have in their inventory. Similar to many role-playing games, inventory space is rather limited, so players have to keep only what they need, pretty much how a person would survive a zombie apocalypse in real life. Fortunately, if players can get their hands on an extra backpack in the game, they can choose to carry it too, to add up to their inventory space.

The downside to this is that the more items the player has, the more vulnerable they are to the undead. Extra items can always be stored in the player's personal crate in Kovac's bunker, which can be accessed in any camp. Players can also choose to craft trunks at their camps.

Next, apart from the equipment, armor is also incredibly important in the game. Much like a lot of things, it is not always in the kind of armor, but how well it is used. Players can craft their own full set of solid armor which is comprised of four parts: knee-pads, bracers, a breastplate, and a helmet. It also helps to keep in mind that the armor should not hinder a player's speed while being able to absorb as much shock as possible.

When it comes to earning experience points or XP, players have to kill as many zombies as possible while also finishing quests. While earning XP may be easy, it is managing those points that make it a challenge. Players will have to spend all their points on their respective player levels, which are influenced by the camp level, and in turn influence the level of zombies. The higher the level, the higher the level of zombies will attack.

A player's best bet is to keep the player and camp levels even, to be able to fight off the zombies that come. Another thing that players need to take note of when it comes to managing their XP is the player skills. Investing XP into survival and even combat skills is also incredibly important. One great skill that players can get their hands on first is the Nimble Fingers skill, which is the skill of lock-picking and can be acquired at level 3.