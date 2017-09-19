'Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition' update: Exclusive only to New 3DS and New 2DS systems; 'Better Together' update not included

Promotional photo of "Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition." Twitter/Nintendo America

The "Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition" will be playable on the new 3DS and new 2DS systems. However, it will not be accessible on the standard 3DS and 2DS systems.

The announcement was made recently that the popular sandbox game "Minecraft" will only be available on the new 3DS and new 2DS systems because both feature more powerful hardware than their older counterparts.

Fans who are able to get hold of the new version will experience the Survival and Creative modes and get to try two control schemes namely standard buttons and touch controls. Gaming enthusiasts will also get to use the special skin and texture packs which coincidentally were used on Wii U and Switch.

In related news, the "Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition" will not be getting the much anticipated "Minecraft: Better Together" update. It was announced earlier this year that the "Better Together" update would be the biggest exercise in cross-platform engagement and allow players from different systems to engage with one another, therefore making it a game changer in the realm of sandbox gaming.

The update would supposedly unify all the disparate versions of the game across PC, Mac, mobile, and consoles into one entity with engagement across those platforms. However, PlayStation 4 (PS4) will not be included because Sony does not want others to cross its platform.

The exclusion of the "Better Together" update in the "New Nintendo 3DS Edition" may leave fans disgruntled. However, the new version can make up for it with its support for bigger world sizes where players can frolic, create and explore. It will be even bigger than the Wii U version.

The "Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition" is now available on the eShop. The announcement for a retail release is coming soon. Expect more "Minecraft" updates as the situation unfolds.