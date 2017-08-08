'Minecraft' launches 'Better Together' beta on Windows 10 and Android

Screenshot of a beautiful Church made by "Minecraft" players Facebook/minecraft

The widely popular "Minecraft" game recently launched the "Better Together" beta for the PC and Android, and is now ready to be played.Even though the number of beta testers is limited, players are still welcome to apply for beta testing to catch a glimpse of the major update.

The "Better Together" update allows fans to play the game across different platforms. "Minecraft" aims for players around the world to be able to interact and play with each other no matter what platform they will be on — this is called cross-platform play. Cross-play deviates from the normal interaction of video gamers wherein in most games, players only get to team up with others if they have the same console. This is a possibility that has been speculated and fantasized about by fans, and is rapidly coming to fruition.

The beta is currently out for the Android and Windows 10, and Microsoft will be releasing the beta for the X-Box soon. Beta testers will experience most of the content that the major update will bring. This is an exciting opportunity for long-standing fans of the game since the beta will only be running for a limited time before the developers work on it again prior to a full release.

The "Better Together" update includes a lot of new content such as new building materials, banners, and new modes of gameplay. During the beta trial, players are expected to provide feedback on how to make the game better and to reduce in-game bugs as much as possible. This is a good time for both the developers and players to work together to come up with a truly amazing new "Minecraft" experience in the upcoming months.

The "Better Together" update will be released sometime this fall, or until the developers at Mojang are confident enough for a full release.