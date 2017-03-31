Entertainment
'Minecraft' Discovery Update news: Next big update for Windows 10 and Pocket Editions coming soon

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Mojang to release the next big update for "Minecraft" Windows 10 and Pocket Editions soon.Minecraft website

Mojang unveiled the details about the next big update for the Windows 10 and Pocket Editions of "Minecraft" called the update 1.1, also known as the Discovery Update.

The game developer posted on the official Minecraft blog that there will be a lot of new contents coming in the new update, including some mysterious and exciting things to explore. This will be the game's next big update after the game studio released The End back in December 2016.

"Barter with a cartographer for a treasure map, sling your supplies into a llama's pack (or into a shulker box) and embark on an epic quest to locate the dank and dangerous forest mansion!" the game developer stated.

The update will also bring players to the Enchantment of Frostwalking in case they ended up in an impassable river, while those who will encounter a lot of mobs along the way will not have to worry, since the Enchantment of Mending will keep their swordblade sharp every time.

It will also allow the players to "defeat the sinister illagers who lurk within the mansion and make off with their precious loot - the Totem of Undying - and cheat death as you throw yourself into further peril."

Windows Central also revealed that the upcoming Discovery Update for the Windows 10 and mobile editions of the best-selling sandbox game will also let players get bigger storage using the Shulker Boxes, encounter llamas in the wild and create llama trains, develop dyeable beds, construct structures using concrete blocks or Glazed Terracotta, and produce ingots to recover different materials using varied tools.

The upcoming update will also reportedly add a third gameplay mode called the Adventure Mode, which is meant for players who enjoy creating custom games and different situations.

Mojang is expected to drop more information about the upcoming Discovery Update and its official release date in the coming days.

