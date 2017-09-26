Mindy Kaling pregnancy news: 'The Mindy Project' star anxious about being a mom

A promotional poster featuring Mindy Kaling, star of the Fox television show "The Mindy Project." Facebook/TheMindyProject

Mindy Kaling, the star of Fox show "The Mindy Project," is feeling a bit nervous about becoming a mother. It can be quite normal for soon-to-be moms to feel this way, especially if they are about to have their first child, but Kaling already knows what kind of mom she will aspire to be.

According to Today, Kaling had already finished shooting the sixth and final season for her show "The Mindy Project," which means that she has all the time in the world to read up and prepare herself for her first child. Kaling announced her pregnancy back in June, and is most likely in her third month. Kaling stated that she wants to be a "fun" mom, and added that she is "really happy that that's what I project but right now I just feel so anxious."

Kaling has also thought about how other parents perceive her and how she would perceive them in return. In a report by In Style, Kaling stated that it is quite easy to criticize other parents when a person does not have a child of their own. After Kaling gives birth to her daughter, she feels that she will be able to help other moms when they raise their children as well as learn from them in the long and arduous process of motherhood.

People stated that it will not be difficult for Kaling to become a great mother herself, since she will be bearing in mind the memory of how she was raised by her own mother. Tragically, Kaling's mother passed away in 2012 due to pancreatic cancer but Kaling plans to keep her mother's care and tradition alive by being a loving parent who never forgets to put her child's happiness before her own.

Being a mom who is both supportive and open-minded is something that Kaling wants to be for her child. It has been a while since she has been pregnant, but Kaling has been adamant about keeping the baby's father a secret. For now, it is not yet known if Kaling will pursue another entertainment project after she gives birth.