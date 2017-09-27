Mindy Kaling news: 'The Mindy Project' actress pregnant with first child, due date sometime in November

Actress Mindy Kaling is currently pregnant with her first baby. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Popular romantic comedy series "The Mindy Project" may be coming to an end, but the show's main star has a lot to celebrate. Mindy Kaling (Mindy Lahiri) is pregnant with her first child.

Rumors about Kaling's pregnancy have been floating around for months, and it was only last month when the actress herself confirmed the news. Apparently, her due date is set sometime this November, according to Oprah Winfrey who spilled the beans back in July.

Although the news is out and about, Kaling herself is not quite keen on giving out details. Thankfully, her co-stars are more than welcome to give out further information about the baby, including the gender, which is a girl.

Kaling's fellow co-star Beth Grant, who plays the role of Beverly Janoszewski, cannot help but gush and be excited about her co-star's pregnancy. "I'm just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl ... I just think that she's up to it," Grant told US Weekly.

"I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!" she added.

So how did the show's production team manage to hide Kaling's baby bump during filming? According to Ike Barinholtz, co-star of Kaling and director of the show, the crew made sure to place certain objects in front of the actress during some shots.

"The first seven weeks, you really couldn't tell," said Barinholtz. "I was directing an episode and there was a slight pop in the middle of the week so there was a little bit of 'why don't you hold your purse in this scene?' There was a little bit of that."

"The Mindy Project" is currently airing its last and final season. Catch the final episodes every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Hulu.