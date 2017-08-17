Mindy Kaling excited for baby, talks about road to motherhood in first public interview

Actress Mindy Kaling is currently pregnant with her first baby. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Mindy Kaling recently sat down for her first interview since her pregnancy was announced in July and she can't wait for her bundle of joy to arrive.

Kaling recently spoke with Willie Geist regarding her journey in becoming a mom in an interview that will be aired on the Sunday edition of NBC's "Today" show next month. This will be the first time she has spoken publicly about her pregnancy.

In a preview for the interview, she said, "It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

The baby news first broke in July which Kaling said was "an unexpected surprise." The actress has always been candid about motherhood. In her 2015 book "Why Not Me?" she talked about having worries that all her female acquaintances had husbands except her.

"What if my kids are really young when I die because I waited too long to have them?" she wrote.

Kaling no longer has to worry as she is expecting a baby soon. She previously expressed that unlike everything else in her life, she is going to be "fast and loose about kids" and not actively plan. She added, "If it happens, it would happen."

This does not mean, however, that she is going to be cavalier about who she has a kid with but Kaling said that "the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

The soon-to-be-mother is best known for her work on "The Office" and "The Mindy Project." She will appear in the upcoming movie "A Wrinkle in Time" with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.