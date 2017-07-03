Millions are starving around the world: Here's how you can help

x

A Malawian child looks on as a trader sells maize near the capital Lilongwe, Malawi Reuters

People are going hungry in Britain and in other parts of the world, the situation is desperate.

A reception for Feed the Hungry in Westminster heard that in some places, people will even hunt for one grain of corn that has fallen from an aid sack. They are so hungry that one grain can make a difference.

Bishop of Truro Tim Thornton said people do not always believe it. 'But we sadly have people going hungry day by day in this country.'

Singer-songwriter Sandra Godley, a trustee of Feed the Hungry, said: 'We can do something. The challenge is to ask God, what do you want me to do.'

She recently visited a refugee camp in Uganda. 'As a black person going to ther it was a huge change in my life. I was born here in Britain with the wealth and all the riches we have here. One of the children in Uganda said to me, "Are you Michelle Obama?" it was a huge transformation for me to look at people from my own background and realise I had to do more.'

Ray Buchanan, founder and CEO of Rise Against Hunger Ruth Gledhill

Ray Buchanan, founder and CEO of the US organisation Rise Against Hunger, which is working with Feed the Hungry to eliminate hunger, said he had a vision of a world without hunger and believed it was do-able. 'We know that if we continue doing our job, we should be able to end hunger forever by 2030.'

He described witnessing women in parts of the world kneeling on the ground to pick up individual grains of wheat that had fallen from aid sacks – the hunger was so great that even one grain made a difference. 'That should not be tolerated.'

For 90 per cent of the kids help by these charities, it is the only meal they eat that day.

'It is not a bag of food, it is a bag of hope,' he said.

And if these children are not in school, it is probably because they are out scavenging for food – even selling their bodies in order simply to eat.

Feed the Hungry has had 167 million meals packed since 2013 by Kraft Heinz volunteers alone which is working with the charity. The company's biggest factory in Europe is in wigan. Later this month, the company is shutting down its iconic baked beans and spaghetti production lines for a day so employees can package food bags of dried lentils, soya, rice and vitamin supplements for the hungry around the world instead.

Today there are 792 million people in the world who do not have enough food. One in 9 people goes to bed hungry every day and 65 million kids who go to school on an empty stomach. People in Britain are being urged to plan their own meal packaging event, to donate and also to advocate for the cause.