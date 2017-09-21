Miley Cyrus news: Liam Hemsworth's fiancee not ready for marriage yet

Cast member Liam Hemsworth poses with singer Miley Cyrus at the premiere of "Paranoia" in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus is already engaged to Liam Hemsworth, but she is still having second thoughts on marriage.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker stressed that her career is still her top priority and the wedding has to wait a few more years.

"I'm just riding this out," the singer-songwriter said of her relationship with Hemsworth. "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do."

Nonetheless, Cyrus said she and Hemsworth are happy with their relationship. In fact, she did not expect they would rekindle their romance nearly three years since calling their engagement off.

"I didn't know [we'd get back together]," Cyrus said. "But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private."

Despite the heartache, Cyrus believed their break-up was necessary as it helped them grow as an individual and got to become what they have always wanted to be.

Since there will be no wedding bells yet, Cyrus is currently spending most of her time working on several projects. She is actually set to return as a coach on NBC's "The Voice" season 13 after taking a one-season hiatus. Cyrus will be joining returning-coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, as well as Jennifer Hudson.

Aside from "The Voice" season 13, the "So Undercover" star will also release her sixth studio album "Younger Now" on Sept. 29, Friday. The said album will feature a collaboration with singer Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean and consists of 11 tracks, including her first single "Malibu."

The other tracks are "Younger Now," "Rainbowland," "Week Without You," "Miss You So Much," "I Would Die for You," "Thinkin'," "Bad Mood," "Love Someone," "She's Not Him" and "Inspired."