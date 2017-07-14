Miley Cyrus' family reality TV show to replace 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'?
Bad news could be in store for the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. Multiple reports are claiming that E! might pull the plug on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and replace it with a brand-new reality TV show featuring Miley Cyrus and her family.
This speculation came to light when an insider told Life & Style Weekly that the management is highly disappointed with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians'" low ratings. Hence, the producers are working to get confirmation on the potential reality show, which will follow the day-to-day lives of the Cyrus family.
"They're doing everything possible to lock the family down for a new E! show," the insider revealed, adding, "They would love to get some fresh faces on the network and bring in more viewers."
The rumored reality TV show will feature Miley; her father, Billy Ray; brothers Trace, Christopher and Braison; and baby sister, Noah. Her sister, Brandi, and mother, Tish, who recently starred on Bravo's "Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer" will also be featured.
However, fans should not expect to see much of the "Malibu" hitmaker's love life with fiancé Liam Hemsworth as she reportedly wants to keep her private life out of the spotlight. Ever since they rekindled their romance in early 2016, "The Last Song" couple has chosen to keep their relationship a little more private.
"My private life is my private life, and you know, it's important to me to keep it private," Hemsworth said in an interview with American Airline's American Way magazine, as cited by E! News, adding, "Everything that is written is made up. They don't know. They don't know what's going on. Story after story gets made up and that's all they can write, but they don't know."
There is no word yet on when Miley and Hemsworth will tie the knot.
