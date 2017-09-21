Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth news: Singer has no wedding plans yet

Cast member Liam Hemsworth poses with singer Miley Cyrus at the premiere of "Paranoia" in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken August 8, 2013. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus and beau Liam Hemsworth proved that second chances really do exist when they let the public know they were back together. Since then, they have kept things fun by displaying their love life on social media. Even though things between them are going great, they don't seem to be in any rush to walk down the aisle.

In a recent interview with The Sun, as reported by Daily Mail, the singer revealed that she simply does not imagine a marriage with her Australian lover yet. The 24-year-old emphasized that at her age, she still wants to experience life before tying the knot. This reason is understandable, as both Cyrus and Hemsworth are still immersed in their respective careers.

The couple began dating after starring in 2010's "The Last Song." In September 2013, they separated ways and dated other people. During their split, the singer was linked to several celebrities while Hemsworth was rumored to have dated other Hollywood stars. In late 2014, they reconciled and reunited.

Cyrus admitted that it was the best thing for them to break up for a time as it helped them "grow individually." She revealed that she had no idea they were going to reconcile, although she never felt like her relationship with Hemsworth had really ended.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is already looking to advance her music career. The 24-year-old songstress revealed that she is working on the next track for her upcoming album, following the release of the first song, "Malibu." She told People, "I want to figure out what I want to do next."

Cyrus admitted that when she listened to the radio, she didn't hear anything like her record, implying that her track did not get the mainstream success it deserved. But then, she quipped, "I think what people find that is success to them may not be success to me. I just want people to love the music and I want to love the music, first of all."