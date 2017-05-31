Mike Pence to address John Hagee's pro-Israel annual summit

x

Vice President Mike Pence will address Christians United for Israel – the largest pro-Israel group in the US – at its annual conference in July.

Chaired and founded by John Hagee, a controversial megachurch pastor in Texas, CUFI has more than 3.5million members and is expecting thousands to gather for its annual summit in Washington.

Vice President Pence has acted as the main liaison between major evangelical figures and the Trump White House. Reuters

'We are deeply honored that the vice president will be joining us at our Washington Summit this summer,' said Hagee.

'From the day President Trump took office, and each day since, the US-Israel relationship has grown stronger and more vibrant. We are extremely grateful for the Trump Administration's strong support of the Jewish state.'

The White House has made relations with Israel a priority, hosting both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas in Washington and choosing Israel / Palestine as one destination on Trump's first visit overseas.

With 81 per cent of white evangelicals backing Trump at the election – a constituency who largely have a strong support for Israel – the White House is keen to shore up it's pro-Israel credentials.

Hagee is a long-time supporter of the Trump-Pence administration and has attracted controversy because of his remarks about Adolf Hitler, homosexuality and the Catholic Church.

In 2008 John McCain was forced to officially reject Hagee's endorsement of him after a recording emerged of Hagee saying Hitler was fulfilling God's will be quickening the Jews' return to Israel.

The Texas-based pastor has also described the Roman Catholic Church as the 'Antichrist', a 'false cult system', and 'The Great Whore'.

Pence is due to speak at the CUFI annual conference which runs from July 17-18 in Washington.