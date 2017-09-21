'Midnight Texas' season 2 release date, renewal news: Supernatural show's producer hints at return for second run

A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight Texas." Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas

The first season of "Midnight Texas" just ended recently and there is a chance that it may be renewed for a second run.

In a recent interview with TV Line, executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen talked about the repercussions of Manfred Bernardo (Francois Arnaud) ingesting multiple evil spirits to defeat the villainous entity Colcannar and inadvertently hinted at another season. She said, "What does it mean to take on evil, even if you're doing that for good? I think that's a question that Manfred, knock on wood, will be exploring next season."

Although there has not been an official announcement about an upcoming season, the producer's mention of it is a good sign.

Regarding Bernardo's future storyline, he may be dealing with the repercussion of his actions when he blew up the villain in the recent finale. When he expelled all the evil spirits from his body, he coughed out a black liquid signifying that all were taken out. However, in the last scene after he took a shower, some black liquid appeared at the openings of his ears.

This strongly implied that not all the spirits may have exited his body, and that this would be something he would have to deal with in the coming season.

Arnaud shared with Syfy Wire his experience of shooting the face off with Colcannar, "I sort of like that idea, to fight evil you need to know evil from a first-person perspective. I like that it forces Manfred to be strong enough to let evil inside of him and still be able to maneuver those demons in the right direction. That was a huge night for me."

It seems that he may still have to maneuver those spirits inside him in a possible next season – if there are still any left.

Season 2 of "Midnight Texas" has not been officially announced yet. However, expect more reports as the situation unfolds.