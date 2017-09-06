'Midnight Texas' season 1 episode 8 release date news, spoilers: Mysterious beings threaten Midnighters in special 2-night episode run

A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight Texas." Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas

In next week's special 2-night episode run of "Midnight Texas," two evil beings come to the quiet town and wreak havoc on the people.

The trailer was just released for episodes 8 and 9 for a back-to-back affair in the coming week. In the first episode, a mysterious hooded character is revealed without any facial features but just skin covering the front. He appears to have mental powers as he is able to exert his influence on the thinking of individuals as well as manipulate them to go against one another.

The situation of the Midnighters seems to be a dangerous one as each of them grabs weapons to try and kill the other. Bobo Winthrop (Dylan Bruce) loads a gun with bullets, Fiji Cavanaugh (Parisa Fitz-Henley) has a knife and charges at someone with it, and Creek (Sarah Ramos) gets a knife from a chest to use at someone. Even Lemuel Bridger (Peter Mensah) and Olivia Charity (Arielle Kebbel) get into a dangerous fight with knives and sticks.

In the second episode, an unusual but deadly sandstorm stands to hit the town of Midnight, and the people are forced to evacuate to escape its path. Creek drives her car to flee but is almost toppled by the strong winds. Then an ominous character is unveiled wearing a head mask and goggles, and appears to be the evil being that's controlling the sandstorm.

Every week, the mystical town attracts supernatural beings that endanger it. In last week's episode, a powerful fallen angel named Bowie (Breeda Wool) threatened the townspeople when she went looking for Joe Strong (Jason Lewis), a fellow fallen angel whom she resented.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episodes 8 and 9 will premiere this Monday and Tuesday respectively on Sept. 11 and 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.