'Midnight Texas' season 1 episode 5 release date, spoilers: Manfred faces his mysterious past, Bobo confronts biker gang

A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight Texas." Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas

In the next episode of "Midnight Texas," psychic Manfred Bernardo (Francois Arnaud) will encounter the person he has been avoiding from the start. Meanwhile, Bobo Winthrop (Dylan Bruce) will come face-to-face with the dangerous biker gang.

The trailer was released for episode 5 of "Midnight Texas" which shows Manfred finally meeting the mysterious Hightower (Christopher Heyerdahl). Prior to that, he tells Creek (Sarah Ramos) that he needs to leave Midnight to keep his fellow residents safe from danger. However, she tells him that he doesn't have to run.

It appears Creek was able to change his mind as Manfred and Hightower will apparently get to talk with each other. Hightower warns him, "If you do what you said you'll do, I'll let you live. But if not." Bernardo doesn't comply as Hightower raises shards of glass with his telekinetic power to attack the psychic.

The character of Hightower has been teased a number of times in previous episodes when Manfred would receive phone calls from the ominous person but never respond to them. It remains to be seen what Hightower wants him to do and what made Manfred flee the powerful being.

According to the synopsis for "Unearthed," Creek and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) will agree to help Manfred take on Hightower. However, they will learn the surprising truth as to why Manfred has been evading his past and might not appear to be the person he claims to be.

Meanwhile, Bobo will face the dangerous biker gang Sons of Lucifer and may possibly put Fiji Cavanaugh (Parisa Fitz-Henly) in harm's way.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Bobo was once associated with the gang but disavowed them. He roughed them up at the pool tables in the bar and warned the gang not to get close to him or his friends. However, it appears his warning fell on deaf ears as the gang will confront Bobo in the next installment.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 5 will premiere this Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.