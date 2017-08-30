'Midnight, Texas' episode 7 release date, spoilers: Manfred devises plan to trap dangerous fallen angel

A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight, Texas." Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas

In the next episode of "Midnight, Texas," an unexpected adversary threatens the mystical town and the psychic Manfred Bernardo (Francois Arnaud) will use a dangerous mirror portal to subdue it.

The trailer for episode 7 titled "Angel Heart" was released and it shows the powerful fallen angel Bowie (Breeda Wool) wreaking havoc in the town of Midnight. She throws Rev. Emilio Sheehan (Yul Vazquez) against the wall in his church to make him comply with her wishes.

In another scene, the corrupted angel has all the Midnighters in the town restaurant as hostages.

Manfred tells Bowie, "I thought angels didn't hurt humans."

"Not normally. But there is always an exception," the defiant cherub answers.

The townsfolk sit in silence and fear knowing that Bowie has destructive powers. However, Manfred may have an idea to contain the threat of the divisive angel.

The psychic plans to use a mirror to absorb Bowie and trap her in the hell reflection. In the second episode, Bernardo tried to contact the spirit of a murdered victim but seemingly opened a portal to hell in the process. He saw the reflection of hell in the mirror and broke it into pieces, thinking that the portal got closed.

Apparently, it did not because, in episode 6, an evil being from Hades was able to hurt Fiji Cavanaugh (Parisa Fitz-Henley), implying that the connection to hell was not broken.

In the new episode though, Manfred intends to use that to his advantage as he seemingly plans to send the fallen angel to hell by containing it inside the mirror which would serve as the portal.

It remains to be seen if Manfred and the Midnighters will be able to outsmart and defeat Bowie.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 7 will premiere this Monday, Sept. 4, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.