'Midnight Texas' episode 6 release date, spoilers: Serial killer may be one of the Midnighters

A promotional image for NBC's "Midnight Texas." Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas

In the next episode of "Midnight Texas," the mystical town will be threatened when a girl is killed by a serial killer who may be one of the supposed protagonists.

The trailer has been released for episode 6 titled "Blinded by the Light" and it shows Manfred Bernardo (Francois Arnaud) and Creek Lovell (Sarah Ramos) discovering the body of a dead woman. This prompts them to think that her killer might be the same one that killed Aubrey (Shannon Lorance) in an earlier episode.

In the second episode, Aubrey was stalked by a mysterious person in a truck one night. When she sensed danger, she reached for the gun in her bag but the killer took her from behind and shot her with it. She was in and out of consciousness but was able to see her assailant wearing a skull mask. However, she is thrown into the river and left to die.

The trailer teases that the actual killer might be one of the Midnighters as Lemuel Bridger (Peter Mensah) tells the suspected culprit who can't be identified, "How many have you killed?" It remains to be seen who the real killer is and how he is connected to the murder of Aubrey.

Meanwhile, Fiji Cavanaugh (Parisa Fitz-Henly) is tormented by an evil entity. In pictures for the next episode, Fiji appears to be performing a ritual before a small fire with her fellow Midnighters behind her. She is holding some feathers in one image and a skeletal human jaw in another. It remains to be seen if this ritual is for her protection or if this is to help Manfred and Creek find the serial killer.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 6 is scheduled to air on Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.