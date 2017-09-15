'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' teasers feature Orcs in the real world

Promotional image for 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' Facebook.com/shadowofwargame

WB Games is taking a different promotional strategy for its upcoming game "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War," focusing on the Orcs going about in the real world.

Two commercial videos were released online titled "Eat It Jerry" and "Not Today, Brian."

"Eat It Jerry" focuses on an Orc who is provoking humans by bashing a vehicle, trying to sink a boat with a catapult and setting a scooter on fire. A player gets fed up with the antics and gets in the game and shouts "eat it" to the Orc with the Orc staring back.

"Not Today, Brian" meanwhile touches the emotional side. First, the titular character halts a doctor from pulling the plug on a patient, then he saves someone who was about to fall from a ladder and finally helps a restaurant customer from choking. The twist is that he was killed in the end despite his positive actions with the player saying "not today."

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is a sequel to the 2014 "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor."

It is based on J. R. R. Tolkien's legendarium and is set between the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

Players will continue the story of Talion, a ranger, and Celebrimor, a spirit elf lord who shares body with Talion. They will work their way to forge a new Ring of Power to build an army that will fight Sauron.

Its predecessor, "Shadow of Mordor" was met with positive reviews from critics. Lucas Sullivan of GamesRadar praised the game's core feature, the Nemesis system, and said it made the villains memorable and added personality to the protagonist.

It is the most successful "Lord of the Rings" game to date and was the ninth best selling game in the United States in October 2014.

"Shadow of War" will be released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 10. A mobile game for iOS and Android will also be available.