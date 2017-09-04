'Middle Earth: Shadow of War' news: Game's latest trailer features new DLC character

A screenshot from the new "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" trailer featuring the character Forthog the Orc-Slayer Youtube/ShadowofWar

One of the most anticipated game releases of this year is the new "Lord Of The Ring's" spinoff video game, "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War." Warner Bros. is set to release the game on the first week of October, and a new trailer was released to further hype up the game. The new trailer introduced a new DLC character named Forthog the Orc-Slayer. He was created in memory of one of the game developers, Mike 'Forthog' Forgey, who passed away last year.

The trailer introduced Forthog the Orc-Slayer and his excellent skills in beheading Orc enemies. The trailer is somewhat nostalgic, with background music written and performed by Mike Forgey himself. To commemorate Forgey's love for music, Forthog's weapon of choice is a guitar-shaped axe, which is so sharp that it slices through his opponents in a single sweep.

"Mike 'Forthog' Forgey was our Executive Producer and great friend here at Monolith," read the message of the game's development team. "We lost Mike to cancer during the development of Shadow of War and we want to remember and honor him with a little bit of immortality in Mordor. The legendary Forthog Orcslayer is our way to continue having Mike leap into battle and save us when we're down," the statement went on to say.

Players who will purchase the DLC will unlock Forthog the Orc-Slayer's character in the game. Dubbed as "A legend among the Orcs of Mordor" in the trailer's caption, Forthog will constantly show up to help Talion, the game's protagonist, whenever he is about to be devoured by his enemies.

The DLC is now available for pre-order for $4.99 for PC and Xbox One. For PlayStation 4 players, the DLC can be downloaded on the day of the game's release.

Mike 'Forthog' Forgey succumbed to a rare form of cancer called "glioblastoma." His new character in the upcoming game is a way for the development team to immortalize his memory and contribution to the game's franchise. To help his family cope with the loss, WB Games will allot $3.50 from every download for his spouse and three children. The offer stands until Dec 31. 2019.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.