'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' gameplay trailer news: Monolith Productions releases interactive trailer

A promotional poster for the upcoming video game "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" by Monolith Productions. Facebook/ShadowOfWarGame

The highly-anticipated release of "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" by video game developers Monolith Productions is drawing near, and campaign advertisements and teasers have been making waves on the Internet. The creators of the game have released an interactive trailer to give fans and audiences a small taste of what they will experience if they decide to purchase the game.

According to Gameranx, they described the interactive trailer as "unique." The trailer shows Talion swathing his way through the orc foes, and his spectral guide and maker of the Rings of Power, Celebrimbor. The narrator of the trailer tells players of the grim setting of the game as well.

Mainly, the purpose of the trailer is to promote the Nemesis System, which was also present in the "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor." However, in the sequel, the trailer seems to suggest that there is more weight to the choices that players will make regarding the fate of their orc allies. The Nerd Stash stated that the game is dubbed to be one that "never forgets," which implies that the decisions players will make will have a long-term impact on their experience.

Having said that, the game will offer multiple endings depending on these choices.

Gaming Bolt reported that there will be a new faction of orcs that players will be facing in the sequel. Called the Mystic Tribe, this new tribe is in no way associated with the original work of J.R.R. Tolkien and is completely a concept that Monolith created solely for the game. However, these new orcs dabble in some form of evil magic – an element in the epic fantasy series that is still obscure to fans of the novels and the movies.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will officially be released on Oct. 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.