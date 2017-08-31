Entertainment
Pope Francis to world leaders: 'listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor'
Mother of Christian girl in foster care was born to Muslim parents
US Episcopal Church head appeals for Hurricane Harvey relief effort
Illegal undercover monks - academics uncover the secret history of English Benedictines
North Korea: The reality of life in the pariah state
Back to school, but not for all: How this boy is coping with Ethiopia's hunger crisis, with help ...
Christians in North Korea face 'systematic, widespread, and gross human rights violations', says US ...
'With God, the impossibe happens' says man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Pope
Catholic Church launches major funeral guide as poll shows half UK adults think funeral directors ...
Sudan church leader among those re-arrested amid government pressure for property

'Middle Earth: Shadow of War' gameplay news: New trailer features Marauder Tribe

Denise Nequinto

A glimpse of the Marauder Tribe in "Middle Earth: Shadow of War"YouTube/Shadow of War

The Marauder tribe is the latest tribe to be introduced in a new "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" trailer. The Marauder tribe follows the introductions of the Terror Tribe and the Machine Tribe. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that these tribes will be a constant presence in the game.

In the sequel to "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," Orcs will now be grouped into several tribes, whose influence as revealed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is rooted from the Overlords that run the fortresses all throughout the open world. This provides "a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration, a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures," which are all brought to life with the improved Nemesis system.

This means players can encounter all kinds of Orcs all throughout the game, as well as a chance to learn about the different Orc cultures.

The trailer gives a very unique look into the Marauder Tribe, paired with a hip-hop song. They already seem like a powerful group, with all of them wearing gold armor. This may not exactly be the way Tolkien would have wanted to show them off, but the trailer is fun, almost like a music video. Despite the flashy armor, this tribe is still a force to be reckoned with.

The Marauder Tribe is a group of Orcs that are extremely loyal to the Dark Lord. They are known for pillaging and feasting on whatever they manage to conquer, and leave only the bones behind. When they are done for the day, they celebrate. For the Marauder Tribe, battles only serve as the starter for the main course – being able to drink and toast to the Dark Lord. The tribe also happens to be the most accomplished from all the other Orc tribes, which can be seen in their gold armor.

"Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY