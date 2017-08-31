'Middle Earth: Shadow of War' gameplay news: New trailer features Marauder Tribe

A glimpse of the Marauder Tribe in "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" YouTube/Shadow of War

The Marauder tribe is the latest tribe to be introduced in a new "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" trailer. The Marauder tribe follows the introductions of the Terror Tribe and the Machine Tribe. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that these tribes will be a constant presence in the game.

In the sequel to "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," Orcs will now be grouped into several tribes, whose influence as revealed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is rooted from the Overlords that run the fortresses all throughout the open world. This provides "a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration, a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures," which are all brought to life with the improved Nemesis system.

This means players can encounter all kinds of Orcs all throughout the game, as well as a chance to learn about the different Orc cultures.

The trailer gives a very unique look into the Marauder Tribe, paired with a hip-hop song. They already seem like a powerful group, with all of them wearing gold armor. This may not exactly be the way Tolkien would have wanted to show them off, but the trailer is fun, almost like a music video. Despite the flashy armor, this tribe is still a force to be reckoned with.

The Marauder Tribe is a group of Orcs that are extremely loyal to the Dark Lord. They are known for pillaging and feasting on whatever they manage to conquer, and leave only the bones behind. When they are done for the day, they celebrate. For the Marauder Tribe, battles only serve as the starter for the main course – being able to drink and toast to the Dark Lord. The tribe also happens to be the most accomplished from all the other Orc tribes, which can be seen in their gold armor.

"Middle Earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.