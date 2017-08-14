'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' gameplay news: Micro-transactions a possible issue; new orcs, story details and locations

A promotional image for "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" Facebook/MiddleearthShadowofWar

Following the footsteps of the successful "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor" comes "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War." Many players hope that the sequel lives up to its predecessor, in terms of story, characters, locations, and other downloadable content. However, some have spotted that there might be a few things about the game that might cause an issue for those who want to play it.

When it comes to gameplay, players can expect the core elements such as the Nemesis system and the melee combat mechanics found in "Shadow of Mordor" in "Shadow of War." The only big difference between the two games is that "Shadow of War" will move into a bigger open world, and this means players can expect siege battles on a bigger scale, happening around various fortresses and more elaborate systems of enemies that players can fight and kill. New enemies are brought into the mix, like the Olog-hai, which are troll hybrids seen in the "Lord of the Rings" movies.

There are some minor adjustments that are made in the Nemesis System of "Shadow of War," on the other hand. It will now include Nemesis Fortresses, and this means even the strongholds have a corresponding level. Players can take over a fortress by sieges, to kill the resident Overlord. Each stronghold is ruled by one Overlord and a number of Warchiefs.

Along with these new changes comes new skills for players to acquire all throughout the game. These skills can not only be unlocked, but they can be enhanced with additional bonuses.

There is one thing, however, that could pose as a potential issue for players, this being the pay-to-win concept in "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War." Introducing the Market, which is integrated with the Nemesis System, that players can go to in order to purchase certain skills or points, and objects. Players can pay via Mirian, which is the in-game currency or gold. Mirian can be purchased with real money or by participating in community events.

Although gold may not give the players any edge when it comes to the game, it saves them time to loot up or acquire experience. It remains to be seen how this feature would really be able to save a player some time, so fans will just have to wait until they can get their hands on the game.

"Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" is set for release on Oct. 10.