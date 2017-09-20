'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' features, release date news: Game strategies revealed

A man trying out PlayStation 4 is shown in this photo. Reuters/ Charles Platiau

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" by Monolith Productions is already getting a lot of great previews before its official release date. The teaser that the company showed earlier this month has sparked gamers interest due to the many interesting features that it has.

According to Dual Shockers, the new role-playing game (RPG) "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" could be the next best thing in the gaming world based on the teaser that the company showed for an hour. Part of the game involves the player's orcs, which he could send to manipulate the enemy's camp. It is an effective move but it would be chaotic.

It is also going to be extremely challenging since there will be a lot of action going on like a duel in order for the player to gain the trust of the hosts. This part will not be easy since the fight has to happen in the orc pit where everyone could die fast. The catch on this feature is that the player's character will not actually need to be involved.

The player will need to find a trick to win over the trust of the hosts in this game without having to be in the orc pit. It is through certain commands and tact that he would be able to pull this off. Another way to do it is to assign the right candidate to do the job in winning the hosts' trust.

It might be a little bit confusing at first, but the player should be reminded that it is all about getting good at knowing the commands because it is the AI (artificial intelligence) who will eventually do the work for them. The battle will all be ruled by the AI, in which the player's orc would either or survive to eventually get into the fort.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be officially out on Oct. 10. Gamers will enjoy it on PlayStation4, PC and Xbox One.