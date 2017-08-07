'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War' expands cast ethnicity; Kumail Nanjiani voices orc nemesis

The sequel to "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordod" is coming soon after the release date being delayed to October. However, game developer Monolith has released some footage to satiate fans' curiosities while they wait for the game to come out.

It has been revealed that Kumail Nanjiani from "Silicon Valley" will be voicing an orc called "The Antagonizer." Based on the preview footage, his character is meant to inject some humor into the game, which should bring a breath of fresh air considering the serious and dark tone of the previous story. From the looks of it, Nanjiani's character will be fighting on the opposing side against Talion and his newly acquired army of orcs.

There are reservations regarding Nanjiani's character as it might ruin the tone of the series. In the video, Nanjiani even expresses this, but looks forward to seeing the impact of "The Agonizer" on the overall game when he gets to play it himself. He seems to be a fan of the "Shadow of Mordor" games himself.

PC Gamer doubts the presence and performance of Nanjiani in the game after seeing the footage of him voicing the quirky orc. Given that the character tried too hard to come up with clever quips and lines to say to his foes and eventually fumbles in the process of using them, it might be possible for these gimmicks to get old really fast. However, people will just have to wait and see just how Nanjiani's character will fit in the grand scheme of "Shadow of War."

Nanjiani is not the only ethnic addition to the predominantly white cast. In fact, the trailer shows the face of a black character, who is named Baranor. As of now, very little is known about him, but it was reported by Waypoint that he will have his own story in one of the downloadable content features that the developers promised.

"Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" is set to be released on Oct. 10.