Microsoft's new 'Surface' devices to be announced on Halloween

A Surface Pro laptop, dubbed by Microsoft as the "most versatile." Microsoft official website

Professionals on the go will be excited to hear that Microsoft's new Surface devices will be announced this coming October.

Panos Panay, the executive director for the Surface line of devices, will present the unveiling of the new Surface devices in Future Decoded event, which will run in London for two days starting Oct. 31, as confirmed by Beta News.

The new devices are speculated by Engadget to be upgrades and updates for the old and existing Surface devices. One current device is Microsoft's 2015 Surface Book, which had a refresh in 2016. Should the Surface Book be a candidate for upgrade in the upcoming unveiling of new Surface devices, it will surely feature the most recent generation of hardware available from Intel, which is the eighth-generation Core series of processors, as well as new graphics processing units to match.

Alternatively, there's the LTE Surface Pro which was promised by Microsoft but has yet to be released. Other possibilities include the Surface Studio, which is an all-in-one personal computer (PC), Microsoft's counterpart to Apple's Macs. A new design is also due for Surface Hub, so it may also be viable for an upgraded version in the upcoming unveiling event.

The timing of the unveiling could not have been more perfect, as Intel has also just recently announced its aforementioned eighth generation line of processors named "Coffeelake" series. This new line consists of Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Incorporating Intel's new central processing units (CPU) to the upgraded Surface devices could make them, particularly the laptop devices, more efficient while improving their battery lives and performance according to Trusted Reviews.

The new processors also conveniently come with their own graphics accelerator, albeit much less powerful than actual discreet video graphics accelerators. This could mean new and improved graphics capabilities for both the laptops and the all-in-one PC.

Regardless of which device will be revealed, the Microsoft event will surely be full of surprises this coming Halloween.