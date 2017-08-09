Microsoft Xbox One video reveals Spotify is coming to the console

The Xbox One gaming console. Microsoft's Xbox backward compatibility allows games on Xbox 360 to be played on the said console. Microsoft

In a video posted by Xbox One, a glimpse of a working Spotify app for the Xbox One was seen by hawk-eyed fans.

The evidence was seen around the nine-minute mark of a YouTube video posted by Xbox, the Aug. 4 edition of "This Week on Xbox" hosted by Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, who recapped the week's Xbox One updates. Even though it was shown on the screen for no longer than one second, Major Nelson's Xbox menu very clearly showed a Spotify applet titled "Spotify Music - for Xbox." It showed the song title, a set of playback controls, and a volume slider.

Even though no official announcements have been made by either Microsoft or the music streaming titan Spotify, this new evidence perfectly ties up with a previous Reddit post revealing that Major Nelson was spotted by other Xbox players to be using the Spotify app.

Last week, Microsoft's ExpertZone website showed more evidence of an Xbox-compatible Spotify app. The now-deleted page said, "Spotify goes Platinum" and included a note that read, "Spotify is coming to Windows 10 and Xbox."

Spotify recently arrived to the Windows Store as a desktop version for Windows 10 and not a special Universal Windows App that is also compatible with Xbox One. The new updates now show that Microsoft is continuing the development to make Spotify available to its other devices.

If the streaming service does make it to the Xbox One, players will have access to the millions of popular music found in Spotify. Xbox players have been waiting for the arrival of Spotify for some time now, since the music service has been available to Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 since March of 2015.

The increasing amount of evidence pointing to its existence is likely an indication that the release of Spotify for Xbox might be coming soon.